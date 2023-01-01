5 Qatari rials to Saudi riyals

Convert QAR to SAR at the real exchange rate

5 qar
5.15 sar

1.00000 QAR = 1.02977 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Saudi Riyal
1 QAR1.02977 SAR
5 QAR5.14885 SAR
10 QAR10.29770 SAR
20 QAR20.59540 SAR
50 QAR51.48850 SAR
100 QAR102.97700 SAR
250 QAR257.44250 SAR
500 QAR514.88500 SAR
1000 QAR1029.77000 SAR
2000 QAR2059.54000 SAR
5000 QAR5148.85000 SAR
10000 QAR10297.70000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Qatari Rial
1 SAR0.97109 QAR
5 SAR4.85546 QAR
10 SAR9.71093 QAR
20 SAR19.42186 QAR
50 SAR48.55465 QAR
100 SAR97.10930 QAR
250 SAR242.77325 QAR
500 SAR485.54650 QAR
1000 SAR971.09300 QAR
2000 SAR1942.18600 QAR
5000 SAR4855.46500 QAR
10000 SAR9710.93000 QAR