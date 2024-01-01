Qatari rials to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert QAR to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
640.30 top

QR1.000 QAR = T$0.6403 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5541.366279.120.7880.9351,529.671.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3080.018
1 CAD0.73261.1691204.3410.5770.6841,119.861.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.480.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Tongan Paʻanga
1 QAR0.64030 TOP
5 QAR3.20151 TOP
10 QAR6.40302 TOP
20 QAR12.80604 TOP
50 QAR32.01510 TOP
100 QAR64.03020 TOP
250 QAR160.07550 TOP
500 QAR320.15100 TOP
1000 QAR640.30200 TOP
2000 QAR1,280.60400 TOP
5000 QAR3,201.51000 TOP
10000 QAR6,403.02000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Qatari Rial
1 TOP1.56176 QAR
5 TOP7.80880 QAR
10 TOP15.61760 QAR
20 TOP31.23520 QAR
50 TOP78.08800 QAR
100 TOP156.17600 QAR
250 TOP390.44000 QAR
500 TOP780.88000 QAR
1000 TOP1,561.76000 QAR
2000 TOP3,123.52000 QAR
5000 TOP7,808.80000 QAR
10000 TOP15,617.60000 QAR