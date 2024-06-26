Qatari rial to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.640 today, reflecting a -0.445% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.048% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.648 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.633 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -2.222% decrease in value.