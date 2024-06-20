카타르 리얄 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 is currently 0.639 today, reflecting a -0.093% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.649 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.633 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 2.049% increase in value.