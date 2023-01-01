2000 Qatari rials to Tongan paʻangas

Convert QAR to TOP at the real exchange rate

2,000 qar
1,265.48 top

1.00000 QAR = 0.63274 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Tongan Paʻanga
1 QAR0.63274 TOP
5 QAR3.16369 TOP
10 QAR6.32738 TOP
20 QAR12.65476 TOP
50 QAR31.63690 TOP
100 QAR63.27380 TOP
250 QAR158.18450 TOP
500 QAR316.36900 TOP
1000 QAR632.73800 TOP
2000 QAR1265.47600 TOP
5000 QAR3163.69000 TOP
10000 QAR6327.38000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Qatari Rial
1 TOP1.58043 QAR
5 TOP7.90215 QAR
10 TOP15.80430 QAR
20 TOP31.60860 QAR
50 TOP79.02150 QAR
100 TOP158.04300 QAR
250 TOP395.10750 QAR
500 TOP790.21500 QAR
1000 TOP1580.43000 QAR
2000 TOP3160.86000 QAR
5000 TOP7902.15000 QAR
10000 TOP15804.30000 QAR