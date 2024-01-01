Facts Table for qatarsk rijal (QAR)

The currency used in Qatar is the Qatari Riyal, where the QAR to USD rate is notably prominent. Riyals are represented by the currency code QAR and the symbol ﷼.

Before 1966, Qatar employed the Indian rupee in the form of Gulf rupees. However, when India devalued the rupee in 1966, Qatar and other states using the Gulf rupee decided to establish their independent currency.

Initially, Qatar briefly adopted the Saudi Riyal, but subsequently introduced the Qatar and Dubai riyal following the signing of the Qatar-Dubai Currency Agreement in March 1966. Initially pegged to sterling at one shilling and sixpence per riyal, its value changed to one shilling and ninepence after the devaluation of sterling in 1967, maintaining its value in relation to gold.