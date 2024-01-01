Qatari rials to Swiss francs today

Convert QAR to CHF at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = SFr.0.2375 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

QAR to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 QAR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23760.2431
Low0.23060.2306
Average0.23480.2349
Change2.91%-1.97%
View full history

1 QAR to CHF stats

The performance of QAR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2376 and a 30 day low of 0.2306. This means the 30 day average was 0.2348. The change for QAR to CHF was 2.91.

The performance of QAR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2431 and a 90 day low of 0.2306. This means the 90 day average was 0.2349. The change for QAR to CHF was -1.97.

Track market ratesView QAR to CHF chart

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0721.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8141201.0560.5570.671,237.21.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Swiss Franc
1 QAR0.23749 CHF
5 QAR1.18746 CHF
10 QAR2.37492 CHF
20 QAR4.74984 CHF
50 QAR11.87460 CHF
100 QAR23.74920 CHF
250 QAR59.37300 CHF
500 QAR118.74600 CHF
1000 QAR237.49200 CHF
2000 QAR474.98400 CHF
5000 QAR1,187.46000 CHF
10000 QAR2,374.92000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Qatari Rial
1 CHF4.21066 QAR
5 CHF21.05330 QAR
10 CHF42.10660 QAR
20 CHF84.21320 QAR
50 CHF210.53300 QAR
100 CHF421.06600 QAR
250 CHF1,052.66500 QAR
500 CHF2,105.33000 QAR
1000 CHF4,210.66000 QAR
2000 CHF8,421.32000 QAR
5000 CHF21,053.30000 QAR
10000 CHF42,106.60000 QAR