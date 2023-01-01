10 Qatari rials to Swiss francs

Convert QAR to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 qar
2.31 chf

1.00000 QAR = 0.23108 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Swiss Franc
1 QAR0.23108 CHF
5 QAR1.15542 CHF
10 QAR2.31083 CHF
20 QAR4.62166 CHF
50 QAR11.55415 CHF
100 QAR23.10830 CHF
250 QAR57.77075 CHF
500 QAR115.54150 CHF
1000 QAR231.08300 CHF
2000 QAR462.16600 CHF
5000 QAR1155.41500 CHF
10000 QAR2310.83000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Qatari Rial
1 CHF4.32745 QAR
5 CHF21.63725 QAR
10 CHF43.27450 QAR
20 CHF86.54900 QAR
50 CHF216.37250 QAR
100 CHF432.74500 QAR
250 CHF1081.86250 QAR
500 CHF2163.72500 QAR
1000 CHF4327.45000 QAR
2000 CHF8654.90000 QAR
5000 CHF21637.25000 QAR
10000 CHF43274.50000 QAR