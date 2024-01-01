Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR)
The Sri Lankan rupee is the currency of Sri Lanka. It is symbolised by ‘Rs’, රු in Sinhalese, and ரூ in Tamil. The currency code is LKR. The Sri Lankan rupee has 6 significant conversion factor digits. It is considered fiat money. The most popular rupee exchange is with the US dollar.
Currency name
Sri Lankan Rupee
Currency symbol
Sr
LKR exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|GBP
|INR
|AUD
|EUR
|SGD
|AED
|From LKR
|0.00329
|0.00447
|0.00259
|0.27327
|0.00504
|0.00303
|0.00442
|0.01209
|To LKR
|303.82000
|223.85800
|386.53500
|3.65934
|198.44000
|330.23700
|226.30100
|82.72950
