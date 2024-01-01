Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR)

The Sri Lankan rupee is the currency of Sri Lanka. It is symbolised by ‘Rs’, රු in Sinhalese, and ரூ in Tamil. The currency code is LKR. The Sri Lankan rupee has 6 significant conversion factor digits. It is considered fiat money. The most popular rupee exchange is with the US dollar.

 USD CAD GBP INR AUD EUR SGD AED
From LKR0.00329 0.00447 0.00259 0.27327 0.00504 0.00303 0.00442 0.01209
To LKR303.82000 223.85800 386.53500 3.65934 198.44000 330.23700 226.30100 82.72950

