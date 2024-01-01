Sri Lankan rupees to Samoan talas today

Convert LKR to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
8.93 wst

1.000 LKR = 0.008931 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 LKR0.00893 WST
5 LKR0.04465 WST
10 LKR0.08931 WST
20 LKR0.17861 WST
50 LKR0.44653 WST
100 LKR0.89306 WST
250 LKR2.23265 WST
500 LKR4.46530 WST
1000 LKR8.93059 WST
2000 LKR17.86118 WST
5000 LKR44.65295 WST
10000 LKR89.30590 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 WST111.97500 LKR
5 WST559.87500 LKR
10 WST1,119.75000 LKR
20 WST2,239.50000 LKR
50 WST5,598.75000 LKR
100 WST11,197.50000 LKR
250 WST27,993.75000 LKR
500 WST55,987.50000 LKR
1000 WST111,975.00000 LKR
2000 WST223,950.00000 LKR
5000 WST559,875.00000 LKR
10000 WST1,119,750.00000 LKR