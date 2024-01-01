Sri Lankan rupees to Ugandan shillings today

Convert LKR to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
12,756 ugx

1.000 LKR = 12.76 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 LKR12.75580 UGX
5 LKR63.77900 UGX
10 LKR127.55800 UGX
20 LKR255.11600 UGX
50 LKR637.79000 UGX
100 LKR1,275.58000 UGX
250 LKR3,188.95000 UGX
500 LKR6,377.90000 UGX
1000 LKR12,755.80000 UGX
2000 LKR25,511.60000 UGX
5000 LKR63,779.00000 UGX
10000 LKR127,558.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UGX0.07840 LKR
5 UGX0.39198 LKR
10 UGX0.78396 LKR
20 UGX1.56792 LKR
50 UGX3.91979 LKR
100 UGX7.83958 LKR
250 UGX19.59895 LKR
500 UGX39.19790 LKR
1000 UGX78.39580 LKR
2000 UGX156.79160 LKR
5000 UGX391.97900 LKR
10000 UGX783.95800 LKR