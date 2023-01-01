1 Sri Lankan rupee to Ugandan shillings

Convert LKR to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
12 ugx

1.00000 LKR = 11.55560 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 LKR11.55560 UGX
5 LKR57.77800 UGX
10 LKR115.55600 UGX
20 LKR231.11200 UGX
50 LKR577.78000 UGX
100 LKR1155.56000 UGX
250 LKR2888.90000 UGX
500 LKR5777.80000 UGX
1000 LKR11555.60000 UGX
2000 LKR23111.20000 UGX
5000 LKR57778.00000 UGX
10000 LKR115556.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UGX0.08654 LKR
5 UGX0.43269 LKR
10 UGX0.86539 LKR
20 UGX1.73077 LKR
50 UGX4.32693 LKR
100 UGX8.65385 LKR
250 UGX21.63462 LKR
500 UGX43.26925 LKR
1000 UGX86.53850 LKR
2000 UGX173.07700 LKR
5000 UGX432.69250 LKR
10000 UGX865.38500 LKR