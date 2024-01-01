Convert LKR to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 Sri Lankan rupee to Ugandan shillings

1 lkr
12 ugx

Sr1.000 LKR = Ush12.15 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 LKR12.14650 UGX
5 LKR60.73250 UGX
10 LKR121.46500 UGX
20 LKR242.93000 UGX
50 LKR607.32500 UGX
100 LKR1,214.65000 UGX
250 LKR3,036.62500 UGX
500 LKR6,073.25000 UGX
1000 LKR12,146.50000 UGX
2000 LKR24,293.00000 UGX
5000 LKR60,732.50000 UGX
10000 LKR121,465.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UGX0.08233 LKR
5 UGX0.41164 LKR
10 UGX0.82328 LKR
20 UGX1.64657 LKR
50 UGX4.11642 LKR
100 UGX8.23283 LKR
250 UGX20.58208 LKR
500 UGX41.16415 LKR
1000 UGX82.32830 LKR
2000 UGX164.65660 LKR
5000 UGX411.64150 LKR
10000 UGX823.28300 LKR