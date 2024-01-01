Sri Lankan rupees to Philippine pesos today

Convert LKR to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
184.40 php

1.000 LKR = 0.1844 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 LKR0.18440 PHP
5 LKR0.92199 PHP
10 LKR1.84398 PHP
20 LKR3.68796 PHP
50 LKR9.21990 PHP
100 LKR18.43980 PHP
250 LKR46.09950 PHP
500 LKR92.19900 PHP
1000 LKR184.39800 PHP
2000 LKR368.79600 PHP
5000 LKR921.99000 PHP
10000 LKR1,843.98000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PHP5.42307 LKR
5 PHP27.11535 LKR
10 PHP54.23070 LKR
20 PHP108.46140 LKR
50 PHP271.15350 LKR
100 PHP542.30700 LKR
250 PHP1,355.76750 LKR
500 PHP2,711.53500 LKR
1000 PHP5,423.07000 LKR
2000 PHP10,846.14000 LKR
5000 PHP27,115.35000 LKR
10000 PHP54,230.70000 LKR