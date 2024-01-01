Sri Lankan rupees to Brazilian reais today

Convert LKR to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
16.34 brl

1.000 LKR = 0.01634 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 LKR0.01634 BRL
5 LKR0.08170 BRL
10 LKR0.16340 BRL
20 LKR0.32680 BRL
50 LKR0.81699 BRL
100 LKR1.63398 BRL
250 LKR4.08495 BRL
500 LKR8.16990 BRL
1000 LKR16.33980 BRL
2000 LKR32.67960 BRL
5000 LKR81.69900 BRL
10000 LKR163.39800 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BRL61.20010 LKR
5 BRL306.00050 LKR
10 BRL612.00100 LKR
20 BRL1,224.00200 LKR
50 BRL3,060.00500 LKR
100 BRL6,120.01000 LKR
250 BRL15,300.02500 LKR
500 BRL30,600.05000 LKR
1000 BRL61,200.10000 LKR
2000 BRL122,400.20000 LKR
5000 BRL306,000.50000 LKR
10000 BRL612,001.00000 LKR