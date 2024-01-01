Sri Lankan rupees to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert LKR to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
8,379.88 tzs

1.000 LKR = 8.380 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LKR8.37988 TZS
5 LKR41.89940 TZS
10 LKR83.79880 TZS
20 LKR167.59760 TZS
50 LKR418.99400 TZS
100 LKR837.98800 TZS
250 LKR2,094.97000 TZS
500 LKR4,189.94000 TZS
1000 LKR8,379.88000 TZS
2000 LKR16,759.76000 TZS
5000 LKR41,899.40000 TZS
10000 LKR83,798.80000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TZS0.11933 LKR
5 TZS0.59667 LKR
10 TZS1.19333 LKR
20 TZS2.38666 LKR
50 TZS5.96665 LKR
100 TZS11.93330 LKR
250 TZS29.83325 LKR
500 TZS59.66650 LKR
1000 TZS119.33300 LKR
2000 TZS238.66600 LKR
5000 TZS596.66500 LKR
10000 TZS1,193.33000 LKR