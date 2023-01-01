10 Tanzanian shillings to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert TZS to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 tzs
1.30 lkr

1.00000 TZS = 0.13042 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TZS0.13042 LKR
5 TZS0.65209 LKR
10 TZS1.30417 LKR
20 TZS2.60834 LKR
50 TZS6.52085 LKR
100 TZS13.04170 LKR
250 TZS32.60425 LKR
500 TZS65.20850 LKR
1000 TZS130.41700 LKR
2000 TZS260.83400 LKR
5000 TZS652.08500 LKR
10000 TZS1304.17000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LKR7.66768 TZS
5 LKR38.33840 TZS
10 LKR76.67680 TZS
20 LKR153.35360 TZS
50 LKR383.38400 TZS
100 LKR766.76800 TZS
250 LKR1916.92000 TZS
500 LKR3833.84000 TZS
1000 LKR7667.68000 TZS
2000 LKR15335.36000 TZS
5000 LKR38338.40000 TZS
10000 LKR76676.80000 TZS