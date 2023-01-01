2000 Sri Lankan rupees to Tanzanian shillings

Convert LKR to TZS at the real exchange rate

2,000 lkr
15,305.94 tzs

1.00000 LKR = 7.65297 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LKR7.65297 TZS
5 LKR38.26485 TZS
10 LKR76.52970 TZS
20 LKR153.05940 TZS
50 LKR382.64850 TZS
100 LKR765.29700 TZS
250 LKR1913.24250 TZS
500 LKR3826.48500 TZS
1000 LKR7652.97000 TZS
2000 LKR15305.94000 TZS
5000 LKR38264.85000 TZS
10000 LKR76529.70000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TZS0.13067 LKR
5 TZS0.65334 LKR
10 TZS1.30668 LKR
20 TZS2.61336 LKR
50 TZS6.53340 LKR
100 TZS13.06680 LKR
250 TZS32.66700 LKR
500 TZS65.33400 LKR
1000 TZS130.66800 LKR
2000 TZS261.33600 LKR
5000 TZS653.34000 LKR
10000 TZS1306.68000 LKR