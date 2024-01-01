Sri Lankan rupees to Malawian kwachas today

Convert LKR to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
5,529.36 mwk

1.000 LKR = 5.529 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 LKR5.52936 MWK
5 LKR27.64680 MWK
10 LKR55.29360 MWK
20 LKR110.58720 MWK
50 LKR276.46800 MWK
100 LKR552.93600 MWK
250 LKR1,382.34000 MWK
500 LKR2,764.68000 MWK
1000 LKR5,529.36000 MWK
2000 LKR11,058.72000 MWK
5000 LKR27,646.80000 MWK
10000 LKR55,293.60000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MWK0.18085 LKR
5 MWK0.90427 LKR
10 MWK1.80853 LKR
20 MWK3.61706 LKR
50 MWK9.04265 LKR
100 MWK18.08530 LKR
250 MWK45.21325 LKR
500 MWK90.42650 LKR
1000 MWK180.85300 LKR
2000 MWK361.70600 LKR
5000 MWK904.26500 LKR
10000 MWK1,808.53000 LKR