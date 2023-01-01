100 Sri Lankan rupees to Malawian kwachas

Convert LKR to MWK at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
512.36 mwk

1.00000 LKR = 5.12363 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 LKR5.12363 MWK
5 LKR25.61815 MWK
10 LKR51.23630 MWK
20 LKR102.47260 MWK
50 LKR256.18150 MWK
100 LKR512.36300 MWK
250 LKR1280.90750 MWK
500 LKR2561.81500 MWK
1000 LKR5123.63000 MWK
2000 LKR10247.26000 MWK
5000 LKR25618.15000 MWK
10000 LKR51236.30000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MWK0.19517 LKR
5 MWK0.97587 LKR
10 MWK1.95174 LKR
20 MWK3.90348 LKR
50 MWK9.75870 LKR
100 MWK19.51740 LKR
250 MWK48.79350 LKR
500 MWK97.58700 LKR
1000 MWK195.17400 LKR
2000 MWK390.34800 LKR
5000 MWK975.87000 LKR
10000 MWK1951.74000 LKR