100 Sri Lankan rupees to Malawian kwachas

Convert LKR to MWK at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
518,98 mwk

1.00000 LKR = 5.18983 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 LKR5.18983 MWK
5 LKR25.94915 MWK
10 LKR51.89830 MWK
20 LKR103.79660 MWK
50 LKR259.49150 MWK
100 LKR518.98300 MWK
250 LKR1297.45750 MWK
500 LKR2594.91500 MWK
1000 LKR5189.83000 MWK
2000 LKR10379.66000 MWK
5000 LKR25949.15000 MWK
10000 LKR51898.30000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MWK0.19268 LKR
5 MWK0.96342 LKR
10 MWK1.92685 LKR
20 MWK3.85370 LKR
50 MWK9.63425 LKR
100 MWK19.26850 LKR
250 MWK48.17125 LKR
500 MWK96.34250 LKR
1000 MWK192.68500 LKR
2000 MWK385.37000 LKR
5000 MWK963.42500 LKR
10000 MWK1926.85000 LKR