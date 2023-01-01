20 Malawian kwachas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MWK to LKR at the real exchange rate

20 mwk
3.90 lkr

1.00000 MWK = 0.19485 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
How to convert Malawian kwachas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MWK0.19485 LKR
5 MWK0.97423 LKR
10 MWK1.94846 LKR
20 MWK3.89692 LKR
50 MWK9.74230 LKR
100 MWK19.48460 LKR
250 MWK48.71150 LKR
500 MWK97.42300 LKR
1000 MWK194.84600 LKR
2000 MWK389.69200 LKR
5000 MWK974.23000 LKR
10000 MWK1948.46000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 LKR5.13226 MWK
5 LKR25.66130 MWK
10 LKR51.32260 MWK
20 LKR102.64520 MWK
50 LKR256.61300 MWK
100 LKR513.22600 MWK
250 LKR1283.06500 MWK
500 LKR2566.13000 MWK
1000 LKR5132.26000 MWK
2000 LKR10264.52000 MWK
5000 LKR25661.30000 MWK
10000 LKR51322.60000 MWK