Malawian kwachas to Indian rupees today
Convert MWK to INR at the real exchange rate
MWK to INR conversion chart
1 MWK = 0.04842 INR
0
|1 MWK to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0486
|0.0486
|Low
|0.0483
|0.0482
|Average
|0.0484
|0.0483
|Change
|0.24%
|0.43%
1 MWK to INR stats
The performance of MWK to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0486 and a 30 day low of 0.0483. This means the 30 day average was 0.0484. The change for MWK to INR was 0.24.
The performance of MWK to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0486 and a 90 day low of 0.0482. This means the 90 day average was 0.0483. The change for MWK to INR was 0.43.
