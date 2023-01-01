10 Malawian kwachas to Indian rupees

Convert MWK to INR at the real exchange rate

10 mwk
0.49 inr

1.00000 MWK = 0.04946 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Indian Rupee
1 MWK0.04946 INR
5 MWK0.24732 INR
10 MWK0.49463 INR
20 MWK0.98926 INR
50 MWK2.47315 INR
100 MWK4.94630 INR
250 MWK12.36575 INR
500 MWK24.73150 INR
1000 MWK49.46300 INR
2000 MWK98.92600 INR
5000 MWK247.31500 INR
10000 MWK494.63000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 INR20.21710 MWK
5 INR101.08550 MWK
10 INR202.17100 MWK
20 INR404.34200 MWK
50 INR1010.85500 MWK
100 INR2021.71000 MWK
250 INR5054.27500 MWK
500 INR10108.55000 MWK
1000 INR20217.10000 MWK
2000 INR40434.20000 MWK
5000 INR101085.50000 MWK
10000 INR202171.00000 MWK