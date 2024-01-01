Malawian kwachas to Euros today

Convert MWK to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
0.52 eur

MK1.000 MWK = €0.0005223 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MWK to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 MWK to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-1.24%-1.80%
View full history

1 MWK to EUR stats

The performance of MWK to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for MWK to EUR was -1.24.

The performance of MWK to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for MWK to EUR was -1.80.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.491.3551.3070.76383.96217.974
1 EUR1.10411.6451.4961.4440.84292.71519.848
1 AUD0.6710.60810.910.8780.51256.35912.065
1 CAD0.7380.6681.09910.9650.56361.95513.263

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Euro
1 MWK0.00052 EUR
5 MWK0.00261 EUR
10 MWK0.00522 EUR
20 MWK0.01045 EUR
50 MWK0.02611 EUR
100 MWK0.05223 EUR
250 MWK0.13056 EUR
500 MWK0.26113 EUR
1000 MWK0.52225 EUR
2000 MWK1.04451 EUR
5000 MWK2.61127 EUR
10000 MWK5.22253 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Malawian Kwacha
1 EUR1,914.78000 MWK
5 EUR9,573.90000 MWK
10 EUR19,147.80000 MWK
20 EUR38,295.60000 MWK
50 EUR95,739.00000 MWK
100 EUR191,478.00000 MWK
250 EUR478,695.00000 MWK
500 EUR957,390.00000 MWK
1000 EUR1,914,780.00000 MWK
2000 EUR3,829,560.00000 MWK
5000 EUR9,573,900.00000 MWK
10000 EUR19,147,800.00000 MWK