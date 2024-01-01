Sri Lankan rupees to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert LKR to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
360.64 bdt

1.000 LKR = 0.3606 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LKR0.36064 BDT
5 LKR1.80319 BDT
10 LKR3.60637 BDT
20 LKR7.21274 BDT
50 LKR18.03185 BDT
100 LKR36.06370 BDT
250 LKR90.15925 BDT
500 LKR180.31850 BDT
1000 LKR360.63700 BDT
2000 LKR721.27400 BDT
5000 LKR1,803.18500 BDT
10000 LKR3,606.37000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BDT2.77287 LKR
5 BDT13.86435 LKR
10 BDT27.72870 LKR
20 BDT55.45740 LKR
50 BDT138.64350 LKR
100 BDT277.28700 LKR
250 BDT693.21750 LKR
500 BDT1,386.43500 LKR
1000 BDT2,772.87000 LKR
2000 BDT5,545.74000 LKR
5000 BDT13,864.35000 LKR
10000 BDT27,728.70000 LKR