Sri Lankan rupees to Swedish kronor today

Convert LKR to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
34.11 sek

1.000 LKR = 0.03411 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 LKR0.03411 SEK
5 LKR0.17057 SEK
10 LKR0.34115 SEK
20 LKR0.68229 SEK
50 LKR1.70573 SEK
100 LKR3.41146 SEK
250 LKR8.52865 SEK
500 LKR17.05730 SEK
1000 LKR34.11460 SEK
2000 LKR68.22920 SEK
5000 LKR170.57300 SEK
10000 LKR341.14600 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SEK29.31300 LKR
5 SEK146.56500 LKR
10 SEK293.13000 LKR
20 SEK586.26000 LKR
50 SEK1,465.65000 LKR
100 SEK2,931.30000 LKR
250 SEK7,328.25000 LKR
500 SEK14,656.50000 LKR
1000 SEK29,313.00000 LKR
2000 SEK58,626.00000 LKR
5000 SEK146,565.00000 LKR
10000 SEK293,130.00000 LKR