1,000 lkr
8.91 gel

1.000 LKR = 0.008908 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:38
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3480.78283.1221.5170.9141.3393.673
1 CAD0.74210.5861.6791.1250.6790.9942.725
1 GBP1.281.7241106.3581.9411.171.7134.699
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 LKR0.00891 GEL
5 LKR0.04454 GEL
10 LKR0.08908 GEL
20 LKR0.17815 GEL
50 LKR0.44538 GEL
100 LKR0.89077 GEL
250 LKR2.22692 GEL
500 LKR4.45384 GEL
1000 LKR8.90769 GEL
2000 LKR17.81538 GEL
5000 LKR44.53845 GEL
10000 LKR89.07690 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GEL112.26200 LKR
5 GEL561.31000 LKR
10 GEL1,122.62000 LKR
20 GEL2,245.24000 LKR
50 GEL5,613.10000 LKR
100 GEL11,226.20000 LKR
250 GEL28,065.50000 LKR
500 GEL56,131.00000 LKR
1000 GEL112,262.00000 LKR
2000 GEL224,524.00000 LKR
5000 GEL561,310.00000 LKR
10000 GEL1,122,620.00000 LKR