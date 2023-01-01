1 thousand Georgian laris to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert GEL to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
121,224 lkr

1.00000 GEL = 121.22400 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.0902590.85431.493641.661460.9639518.7364
1 GBP1.1496911.2534104.451.717161.910091.1082421.5402
1 USD0.917250.79783183.33351.371.523930.884117.1854
1 INR0.01100660.009573940.01210.016440.01828710.01060920.206224

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GEL121.22400 LKR
5 GEL606.12000 LKR
10 GEL1212.24000 LKR
20 GEL2424.48000 LKR
50 GEL6061.20000 LKR
100 GEL12122.40000 LKR
250 GEL30306.00000 LKR
500 GEL60612.00000 LKR
1000 GEL121224.00000 LKR
2000 GEL242448.00000 LKR
5000 GEL606120.00000 LKR
10000 GEL1212240.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 LKR0.00825 GEL
5 LKR0.04125 GEL
10 LKR0.08249 GEL
20 LKR0.16498 GEL
50 LKR0.41246 GEL
100 LKR0.82492 GEL
250 LKR2.06230 GEL
500 LKR4.12460 GEL
1000 LKR8.24919 GEL
2000 LKR16.49838 GEL
5000 LKR41.24595 GEL
10000 LKR82.49190 GEL