50 lkr
0.41 gel

1.00000 LKR = 0.00825 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:33
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 LKR0.00825 GEL
5 LKR0.04124 GEL
10 LKR0.08248 GEL
20 LKR0.16496 GEL
50 LKR0.41240 GEL
100 LKR0.82481 GEL
250 LKR2.06202 GEL
500 LKR4.12404 GEL
1000 LKR8.24809 GEL
2000 LKR16.49618 GEL
5000 LKR41.24045 GEL
10000 LKR82.48090 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GEL121.24000 LKR
5 GEL606.20000 LKR
10 GEL1212.40000 LKR
20 GEL2424.80000 LKR
50 GEL6062.00000 LKR
100 GEL12124.00000 LKR
250 GEL30310.00000 LKR
500 GEL60620.00000 LKR
1000 GEL121240.00000 LKR
2000 GEL242480.00000 LKR
5000 GEL606200.00000 LKR
10000 GEL1212400.00000 LKR