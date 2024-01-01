Sri Lankan rupees to Japanese yen today

Convert LKR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
496 jpy

1.000 LKR = 0.4960 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.9021.4741.6580.96818.249
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3661.7241.9411.13321.354
1 USD0.9140.781183.1181.3481.5160.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 LKR0.49602 JPY
5 LKR2.48010 JPY
10 LKR4.96020 JPY
20 LKR9.92040 JPY
50 LKR24.80100 JPY
100 LKR49.60200 JPY
250 LKR124.00500 JPY
500 LKR248.01000 JPY
1000 LKR496.02000 JPY
2000 LKR992.04000 JPY
5000 LKR2,480.10000 JPY
10000 LKR4,960.20000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Sri Lankan Rupee
100 JPY201.60500 LKR
1000 JPY2,016.05000 LKR
1500 JPY3,024.07500 LKR
2000 JPY4,032.10000 LKR
3000 JPY6,048.15000 LKR
5000 JPY10,080.25000 LKR
5400 JPY10,886.67000 LKR
10000 JPY20,160.50000 LKR
15000 JPY30,240.75000 LKR
20000 JPY40,321.00000 LKR
25000 JPY50,401.25000 LKR
30000 JPY60,481.50000 LKR