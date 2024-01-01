Sri Lankan rupees to Thai bahts today

Convert LKR to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
118.23 thb

1.000 LKR = 0.1182 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.9071.4741.6580.96818.25
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3751.7241.941.13321.355
1 USD0.9140.781183.1191.3471.5160.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Thai Baht
1 LKR0.11823 THB
5 LKR0.59116 THB
10 LKR1.18231 THB
20 LKR2.36462 THB
50 LKR5.91155 THB
100 LKR11.82310 THB
250 LKR29.55775 THB
500 LKR59.11550 THB
1000 LKR118.23100 THB
2000 LKR236.46200 THB
5000 LKR591.15500 THB
10000 LKR1,182.31000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 THB8.45803 LKR
5 THB42.29015 LKR
10 THB84.58030 LKR
20 THB169.16060 LKR
50 THB422.90150 LKR
100 THB845.80300 LKR
250 THB2,114.50750 LKR
500 THB4,229.01500 LKR
1000 THB8,458.03000 LKR
2000 THB16,916.06000 LKR
5000 THB42,290.15000 LKR
10000 THB84,580.30000 LKR