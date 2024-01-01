Sri Lankan rupees to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert LKR to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
7.68 top

1.000 LKR = 0.007684 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.9051.4741.6580.96818.251
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3741.7241.941.13321.356
1 USD0.9140.781183.1171.3471.5160.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tongan Paʻanga
1 LKR0.00768 TOP
5 LKR0.03842 TOP
10 LKR0.07684 TOP
20 LKR0.15368 TOP
50 LKR0.38421 TOP
100 LKR0.76841 TOP
250 LKR1.92104 TOP
500 LKR3.84207 TOP
1000 LKR7.68414 TOP
2000 LKR15.36828 TOP
5000 LKR38.42070 TOP
10000 LKR76.84140 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TOP130.13800 LKR
5 TOP650.69000 LKR
10 TOP1,301.38000 LKR
20 TOP2,602.76000 LKR
50 TOP6,506.90000 LKR
100 TOP13,013.80000 LKR
250 TOP32,534.50000 LKR
500 TOP65,069.00000 LKR
1000 TOP130,138.00000 LKR
2000 TOP260,276.00000 LKR
5000 TOP650,690.00000 LKR
10000 TOP1,301,380.00000 LKR