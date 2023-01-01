Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR)

The Sri Lankan rupee is the currency of Sri Lanka. It is symbolised by ‘Rs’, රු in Sinhalese, and ரூ in Tamil. The currency code is LKR. The Sri Lankan rupee has 6 significant conversion factor digits. It is considered fiat money. The most popular rupee exchange is with the US dollar.

LKR exchange rates

 USD CAD GBP INR AUD EUR SGD AED
From LKR0.00305 0.00419 0.00245 0.25369 0.00469 0.00280 0.00410 0.01120
To LKR328.00000 238.75400 408.39300 3.94181 213.05200 357.24100 243.79400 89.30270

