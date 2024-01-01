Sri Lankan rupees to Algerian dinars today

Convert LKR to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
441.41 dzd

Sr1.000 LKR = دج0.4414 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 LKR0.44141 DZD
5 LKR2.20706 DZD
10 LKR4.41411 DZD
20 LKR8.82822 DZD
50 LKR22.07055 DZD
100 LKR44.14110 DZD
250 LKR110.35275 DZD
500 LKR220.70550 DZD
1000 LKR441.41100 DZD
2000 LKR882.82200 DZD
5000 LKR2,207.05500 DZD
10000 LKR4,414.11000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DZD2.26546 LKR
5 DZD11.32730 LKR
10 DZD22.65460 LKR
20 DZD45.30920 LKR
50 DZD113.27300 LKR
100 DZD226.54600 LKR
250 DZD566.36500 LKR
500 DZD1,132.73000 LKR
1000 DZD2,265.46000 LKR
2000 DZD4,530.92000 LKR
5000 DZD11,327.30000 LKR
10000 DZD22,654.60000 LKR