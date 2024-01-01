50 Algerian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert DZD to LKR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = Sr2.198 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
DZD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LKR
1 DZD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.29712.3080
Low2.19382.1938
Average2.22162.2420
Change-4.30%-2.64%
1 DZD to LKR stats

The performance of DZD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2971 and a 30 day low of 2.1938. This means the 30 day average was 2.2216. The change for DZD to LKR was -4.30.

The performance of DZD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3080 and a 90 day low of 2.1938. This means the 90 day average was 2.2420. The change for DZD to LKR was -2.64.

1 EUR10.8321.07890.6621.4911.6180.93621.502
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0331.7931.9461.12625.859
1 USD0.9270.771184.0751.3821.50.86819.94
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DZD2.19838 LKR
5 DZD10.99190 LKR
10 DZD21.98380 LKR
20 DZD43.96760 LKR
50 DZD109.91900 LKR
100 DZD219.83800 LKR
250 DZD549.59500 LKR
500 DZD1,099.19000 LKR
1000 DZD2,198.38000 LKR
2000 DZD4,396.76000 LKR
5000 DZD10,991.90000 LKR
10000 DZD21,983.80000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 LKR0.45488 DZD
5 LKR2.27440 DZD
10 LKR4.54880 DZD
20 LKR9.09760 DZD
50 LKR22.74400 DZD
100 LKR45.48800 DZD
250 LKR113.72000 DZD
500 LKR227.44000 DZD
1000 LKR454.88000 DZD
2000 LKR909.76000 DZD
5000 LKR2,274.40000 DZD
10000 LKR4,548.80000 DZD