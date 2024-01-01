Sri Lankan rupees to Algerian dinars today

Convert LKR to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
441.71 dzd

1.000 LKR = 0.4417 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8961.4741.6590.96818.248
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3561.7241.9411.13321.351
1 USD0.9140.782183.121.3481.5170.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 LKR0.44171 DZD
5 LKR2.20856 DZD
10 LKR4.41712 DZD
20 LKR8.83424 DZD
50 LKR22.08560 DZD
100 LKR44.17120 DZD
250 LKR110.42800 DZD
500 LKR220.85600 DZD
1000 LKR441.71200 DZD
2000 LKR883.42400 DZD
5000 LKR2,208.56000 DZD
10000 LKR4,417.12000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DZD2.26392 LKR
5 DZD11.31960 LKR
10 DZD22.63920 LKR
20 DZD45.27840 LKR
50 DZD113.19600 LKR
100 DZD226.39200 LKR
250 DZD565.98000 LKR
500 DZD1,131.96000 LKR
1000 DZD2,263.92000 LKR
2000 DZD4,527.84000 LKR
5000 DZD11,319.60000 LKR
10000 DZD22,639.20000 LKR