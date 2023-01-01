10 Sri Lankan rupees to Algerian dinars

10 lkr
4.09 dzd

1.00000 LKR = 0.40906 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:23
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 LKR0.40906 DZD
5 LKR2.04528 DZD
10 LKR4.09057 DZD
20 LKR8.18114 DZD
50 LKR20.45285 DZD
100 LKR40.90570 DZD
250 LKR102.26425 DZD
500 LKR204.52850 DZD
1000 LKR409.05700 DZD
2000 LKR818.11400 DZD
5000 LKR2045.28500 DZD
10000 LKR4090.57000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DZD2.44465 LKR
5 DZD12.22325 LKR
10 DZD24.44650 LKR
20 DZD48.89300 LKR
50 DZD122.23250 LKR
100 DZD244.46500 LKR
250 DZD611.16250 LKR
500 DZD1222.32500 LKR
1000 DZD2444.65000 LKR
2000 DZD4889.30000 LKR
5000 DZD12223.25000 LKR
10000 DZD24446.50000 LKR