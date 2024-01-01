Sri Lankan rupees to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert LKR to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
395 vuv

Sr1.000 LKR = VT0.3949 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.421.5040.9331.3543.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0941.1020.6830.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8731.9091.1841.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 LKR0.39487 VUV
5 LKR1.97437 VUV
10 LKR3.94874 VUV
20 LKR7.89748 VUV
50 LKR19.74370 VUV
100 LKR39.48740 VUV
250 LKR98.71850 VUV
500 LKR197.43700 VUV
1000 LKR394.87400 VUV
2000 LKR789.74800 VUV
5000 LKR1,974.37000 VUV
10000 LKR3,948.74000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 VUV2.53245 LKR
5 VUV12.66225 LKR
10 VUV25.32450 LKR
20 VUV50.64900 LKR
50 VUV126.62250 LKR
100 VUV253.24500 LKR
250 VUV633.11250 LKR
500 VUV1,266.22500 LKR
1000 VUV2,532.45000 LKR
2000 VUV5,064.90000 LKR
5000 VUV12,662.25000 LKR
10000 VUV25,324.50000 LKR