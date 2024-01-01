Sri Lankan rupees to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert LKR to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
398 vuv

1.000 LKR = 0.3979 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 LKR0.39792 VUV
5 LKR1.98962 VUV
10 LKR3.97924 VUV
20 LKR7.95848 VUV
50 LKR19.89620 VUV
100 LKR39.79240 VUV
250 LKR99.48100 VUV
500 LKR198.96200 VUV
1000 LKR397.92400 VUV
2000 LKR795.84800 VUV
5000 LKR1,989.62000 VUV
10000 LKR3,979.24000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 VUV2.51304 LKR
5 VUV12.56520 LKR
10 VUV25.13040 LKR
20 VUV50.26080 LKR
50 VUV125.65200 LKR
100 VUV251.30400 LKR
250 VUV628.26000 LKR
500 VUV1,256.52000 LKR
1000 VUV2,513.04000 LKR
2000 VUV5,026.08000 LKR
5000 VUV12,565.20000 LKR
10000 VUV25,130.40000 LKR