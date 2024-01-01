250 Vanuatu vatus to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert VUV to LKR at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = Sr2.431 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:47
VUV to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 VUV to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.53392.5719
Low2.42962.4296
Average2.46762.4947
Change-4.08%-2.54%
1 VUV to LKR stats

The performance of VUV to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5339 and a 30 day low of 2.4296. This means the 30 day average was 2.4676. The change for VUV to LKR was -4.08.

The performance of VUV to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5719 and a 90 day low of 2.4296. This means the 90 day average was 2.4947. The change for VUV to LKR was -2.54.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9181.1981.7961.297109.0251.957
1 SGD0.584113.3930.71.050.75863.711.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7570.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.12811.4991.08290.9951.634

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 VUV2.43052 LKR
5 VUV12.15260 LKR
10 VUV24.30520 LKR
20 VUV48.61040 LKR
50 VUV121.52600 LKR
100 VUV243.05200 LKR
250 VUV607.63000 LKR
500 VUV1,215.26000 LKR
1000 VUV2,430.52000 LKR
2000 VUV4,861.04000 LKR
5000 VUV12,152.60000 LKR
10000 VUV24,305.20000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 LKR0.41144 VUV
5 LKR2.05718 VUV
10 LKR4.11435 VUV
20 LKR8.22870 VUV
50 LKR20.57175 VUV
100 LKR41.14350 VUV
250 LKR102.85875 VUV
500 LKR205.71750 VUV
1000 LKR411.43500 VUV
2000 LKR822.87000 VUV
5000 LKR2,057.17500 VUV
10000 LKR4,114.35000 VUV