Convert LKR to ILS at the real exchange rate

Sri Lankan rupees to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 lkr
12.26 ils

Sr1.000 LKR = ₪0.01226 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LKR0.01226 ILS
5 LKR0.06128 ILS
10 LKR0.12256 ILS
20 LKR0.24511 ILS
50 LKR0.61278 ILS
100 LKR1.22555 ILS
250 LKR3.06388 ILS
500 LKR6.12775 ILS
1000 LKR12.25550 ILS
2000 LKR24.51100 ILS
5000 LKR61.27750 ILS
10000 LKR122.55500 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ILS81.59610 LKR
5 ILS407.98050 LKR
10 ILS815.96100 LKR
20 ILS1,631.92200 LKR
50 ILS4,079.80500 LKR
100 ILS8,159.61000 LKR
250 ILS20,399.02500 LKR
500 ILS40,798.05000 LKR
1000 ILS81,596.10000 LKR
2000 ILS163,192.20000 LKR
5000 ILS407,980.50000 LKR
10000 ILS815,961.00000 LKR