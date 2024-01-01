Sri Lankan rupees to Icelandic krónas today

Convert LKR to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
456.54 isk

Sr1.000 LKR = kr0.4565 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 LKR0.45654 ISK
5 LKR2.28271 ISK
10 LKR4.56541 ISK
20 LKR9.13082 ISK
50 LKR22.82705 ISK
100 LKR45.65410 ISK
250 LKR114.13525 ISK
500 LKR228.27050 ISK
1000 LKR456.54100 ISK
2000 LKR913.08200 ISK
5000 LKR2,282.70500 ISK
10000 LKR4,565.41000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ISK2.19038 LKR
5 ISK10.95190 LKR
10 ISK21.90380 LKR
20 ISK43.80760 LKR
50 ISK109.51900 LKR
100 ISK219.03800 LKR
250 ISK547.59500 LKR
500 ISK1,095.19000 LKR
1000 ISK2,190.38000 LKR
2000 ISK4,380.76000 LKR
5000 ISK10,951.90000 LKR
10000 ISK21,903.80000 LKR