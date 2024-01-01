Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR)

The Sri Lankan rupee is the currency of Sri Lanka. It is symbolised by ‘Rs’, රු in Sinhalese, and ரூ in Tamil. The currency code is LKR. The Sri Lankan rupee has 6 significant conversion factor digits. It is considered fiat money. The most popular rupee exchange is with the US dollar.

LKR exchange rates

 USD CAD GBP INR AUD EUR SGD AED
From LKR0.00331 0.00460 0.00259 0.27773 0.00509 0.00304 0.00440 0.01217
To LKR301.73500 217.50600 386.37200 3.60062 196.47500 329.20800 227.44100 82.14950

