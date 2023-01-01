United Arab Emirates dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert AED to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
89234.70 lkr

1.00000 AED = 89.23470 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874751.085590.34071.48671.670510.964818.7435
1 GBP1.1431811.24085103.271.699471.909591.1029421.426
1 USD0.921250.805899183.2251.36961.538940.888817.2672
1 INR0.01106920.009683380.012015610.01645660.01849130.01067950.207476

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AED89.23470 LKR
5 AED446.17350 LKR
10 AED892.34700 LKR
20 AED1784.69400 LKR
50 AED4461.73500 LKR
100 AED8923.47000 LKR
250 AED22308.67500 LKR
500 AED44617.35000 LKR
1000 AED89234.70000 LKR
2000 AED178469.40000 LKR
5000 AED446173.50000 LKR
10000 AED892347.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LKR0.01121 AED
5 LKR0.05603 AED
10 LKR0.11206 AED
20 LKR0.22413 AED
50 LKR0.56032 AED
100 LKR1.12064 AED
250 LKR2.80160 AED
500 LKR5.60320 AED
1000 LKR11.20640 AED
2000 LKR22.41280 AED
5000 LKR56.03200 AED
10000 LKR112.06400 AED