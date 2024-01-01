1 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert LKR to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
12.04 aed

Sr1.000 LKR = د.إ0.01204 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:02
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78983.4311.5060.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57861.0791.1030.6840.9922.689
1 GBP1.2681.7321105.7611.9091.1841.7174.656
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LKR0.01204 AED
5 LKR0.06022 AED
10 LKR0.12045 AED
20 LKR0.24090 AED
50 LKR0.60224 AED
100 LKR1.20448 AED
250 LKR3.01120 AED
500 LKR6.02240 AED
1000 LKR12.04480 AED
2000 LKR24.08960 AED
5000 LKR60.22400 AED
10000 LKR120.44800 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AED83.02340 LKR
5 AED415.11700 LKR
10 AED830.23400 LKR
20 AED1,660.46800 LKR
50 AED4,151.17000 LKR
100 AED8,302.34000 LKR
250 AED20,755.85000 LKR
500 AED41,511.70000 LKR
1000 AED83,023.40000 LKR
2000 AED166,046.80000 LKR
5000 AED415,117.00000 LKR
10000 AED830,234.00000 LKR