Sri Lankan rupees to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert LKR to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
2,007 xof

Sr1.000 LKR = CFA2.007 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LKR2.00728 XOF
5 LKR10.03640 XOF
10 LKR20.07280 XOF
20 LKR40.14560 XOF
50 LKR100.36400 XOF
100 LKR200.72800 XOF
250 LKR501.82000 XOF
500 LKR1,003.64000 XOF
1000 LKR2,007.28000 XOF
2000 LKR4,014.56000 XOF
5000 LKR10,036.40000 XOF
10000 LKR20,072.80000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XOF0.49819 LKR
5 XOF2.49094 LKR
10 XOF4.98187 LKR
20 XOF9.96374 LKR
50 XOF24.90935 LKR
100 XOF49.81870 LKR
250 XOF124.54675 LKR
500 XOF249.09350 LKR
1000 XOF498.18700 LKR
2000 XOF996.37400 LKR
5000 XOF2,490.93500 LKR
10000 XOF4,981.87000 LKR