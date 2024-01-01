10 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert XOF to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 xof
4,970.37 lkr

CFA1.000 XOF = Sr0.4970 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XOF0.49704 LKR
5 XOF2.48519 LKR
10 XOF4.97037 LKR
20 XOF9.94074 LKR
50 XOF24.85185 LKR
100 XOF49.70370 LKR
250 XOF124.25925 LKR
500 XOF248.51850 LKR
1000 XOF497.03700 LKR
2000 XOF994.07400 LKR
5000 XOF2,485.18500 LKR
10000 XOF4,970.37000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LKR2.01192 XOF
5 LKR10.05960 XOF
10 LKR20.11920 XOF
20 LKR40.23840 XOF
50 LKR100.59600 XOF
100 LKR201.19200 XOF
250 LKR502.98000 XOF
500 LKR1,005.96000 XOF
1000 LKR2,011.92000 XOF
2000 LKR4,023.84000 XOF
5000 LKR10,059.60000 XOF
10000 LKR20,119.20000 XOF