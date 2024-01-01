500 Sri Lankan rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert LKR to XOF at the real exchange rate

500 lkr
1,004 xof

Sr1.000 LKR = CFA2.007 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4151.5040.9331.3543.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0991.1020.6830.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8921.9091.1851.7194.663
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LKR2.00723 XOF
5 LKR10.03615 XOF
10 LKR20.07230 XOF
20 LKR40.14460 XOF
50 LKR100.36150 XOF
100 LKR200.72300 XOF
250 LKR501.80750 XOF
500 LKR1,003.61500 XOF
1000 LKR2,007.23000 XOF
2000 LKR4,014.46000 XOF
5000 LKR10,036.15000 XOF
10000 LKR20,072.30000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XOF0.49820 LKR
5 XOF2.49099 LKR
10 XOF4.98198 LKR
20 XOF9.96396 LKR
50 XOF24.90990 LKR
100 XOF49.81980 LKR
250 XOF124.54950 LKR
500 XOF249.09900 LKR
1000 XOF498.19800 LKR
2000 XOF996.39600 LKR
5000 XOF2,490.99000 LKR
10000 XOF4,981.98000 LKR