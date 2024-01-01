Sri Lankan rupees to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert LKR to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
36.01 tjs

1.000 LKR = 0.03601 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3470.78183.1171.5160.9141.3393.673
1 CAD0.74210.5861.691.1250.6790.9942.726
1 GBP1.281.7241106.3741.941.171.7144.7
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 LKR0.03601 TJS
5 LKR0.18007 TJS
10 LKR0.36013 TJS
20 LKR0.72026 TJS
50 LKR1.80065 TJS
100 LKR3.60130 TJS
250 LKR9.00325 TJS
500 LKR18.00650 TJS
1000 LKR36.01300 TJS
2000 LKR72.02600 TJS
5000 LKR180.06500 TJS
10000 LKR360.13000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TJS27.76770 LKR
5 TJS138.83850 LKR
10 TJS277.67700 LKR
20 TJS555.35400 LKR
50 TJS1,388.38500 LKR
100 TJS2,776.77000 LKR
250 TJS6,941.92500 LKR
500 TJS13,883.85000 LKR
1000 TJS27,767.70000 LKR
2000 TJS55,535.40000 LKR
5000 TJS138,838.50000 LKR
10000 TJS277,677.00000 LKR